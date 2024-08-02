Analyst Ratings For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $1172.0, a high estimate of $1229.00, and a low estimate of $1000.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $1095.31.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $1135.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Raises Buy $1200.00 $1030.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $1000.00 $925.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1166.00 $1000.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1180.00 $1040.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1182.00 $1183.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1050.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $1152.00 $1152.00 Jasper Hellweg Argus Research Raises Buy $1170.00 $1060.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1229.00 $1229.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1050.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1229.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1185.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $1150.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Understanding the Numbers: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.54% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

