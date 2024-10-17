Analyst Ratings For PPG Indus

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $148.71, a high estimate of $161.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.89% lower than the prior average price target of $153.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of PPG Indus among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $150.00 $160.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $139.00 $140.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $153.00 $162.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $150.00 $152.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $144.00 $145.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $161.00 $165.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $148.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PPG Indus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PPG Indus's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering PPG Indus: A Closer Look

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

A Deep Dive into PPG Indus's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: PPG Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PPG Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

