Analyst Ratings For Paylocity Holding

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $190.75, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This current average has increased by 2.6% from the previous average price target of $185.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Paylocity Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $145.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $174.00 $156.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $182.00 $171.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $160.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $185.00 $200.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $172.00 $194.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paylocity Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Paylocity Holding Better

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 39,000 clients as of fiscal 2024. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Paylocity Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paylocity Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Paylocity Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

