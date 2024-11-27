Analyst Ratings For PagerDuty

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.25, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.27% lower than the prior average price target of $24.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of PagerDuty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Hold $19.00 $23.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $27.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $18.00 $23.00 Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $24.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $28.00 Robert Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PagerDuty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PagerDuty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering PagerDuty: A Closer Look

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and combines it with human response data to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include PagerDuty Incident Management, DevOps, AIOPs, Process Automation, and Customer Service Operations.

Key Indicators: PagerDuty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PagerDuty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -11.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PagerDuty's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

