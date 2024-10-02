Analyst Ratings For Packaging Corp of America

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $208.5, with a high estimate of $221.00 and a low estimate of $187.00. This current average has increased by 5.3% from the previous average price target of $198.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Packaging Corp of America's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $221.00 $199.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $194.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $219.00 $215.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $215.00 $208.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $194.00 $191.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $187.00 $181.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Packaging Corp of America. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Packaging Corp of America compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Packaging Corp of America's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Packaging Corp of America's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Packaging Corp of America analyst ratings.

Get to Know Packaging Corp of America Better

Packaging Corp of America is the third-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces over 4.5 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is roughly 10%. The firm differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Financial Insights: Packaging Corp of America

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Packaging Corp of America displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Packaging Corp of America's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.52%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Packaging Corp of America's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PKG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 UBS Upgrades Sell Neutral Jan 2022 Truist Securities Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Seaport Global Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PKG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.