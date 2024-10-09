Analyst Ratings For PACCAR

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $105.5, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This current average represents a 8.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $115.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PACCAR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $103.00 $107.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $99.00 $109.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $106.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $109.00 $121.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $107.00 $115.00

Unveiling the Story Behind PACCAR

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt (primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia), and DAF trucks (sold in Europe and South America). The company's trucks are sold through more than 2,300 independent dealers globally. Paccar Financial Services provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers, respectively. The company commands roughly 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 17% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PACCAR

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: PACCAR's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: PACCAR's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACCAR's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACCAR's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PACCAR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

