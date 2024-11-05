Analyst Ratings For Owens & Minor

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.9, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 17.13% decrease from the previous average price target of $21.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Owens & Minor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.50 $21.00 Steven Valiquette Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $18.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $18.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Owens & Minor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Owens & Minor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Owens & Minor's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Owens & Minor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Owens & Minor analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Owens & Minor's Background

Owens & Minor Inc distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The business is under two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through its production and kitting operations and provides medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. The Patient Direct segment provides delivery of disposable medical supplies sold directly to patients and home health agencies. Majority of the revenue is generated from Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Financial Milestones: Owens & Minor's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Owens & Minor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.2% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens & Minor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens & Minor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, Owens & Minor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OMI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Aug 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral May 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for OMI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.