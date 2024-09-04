Analyst Ratings For Nurix Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nurix Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a 13.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $26.30.

The perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Announces Buy $36.00 - Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $20.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $23.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $26.00 $19.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nurix Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Nurix Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -60.58% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -368.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

