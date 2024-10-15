Analyst Ratings For Noble Corp

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Noble Corp, presenting an average target of $50.8, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 10.56% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Noble Corp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $47.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00 Nikhil Gupta Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $63.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Noble Corp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Noble Corp's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Noble Corp analyst ratings.

Discovering Noble Corp: A Closer Look

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Noble Corp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Noble Corp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Noble Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

