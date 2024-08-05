Analyst Ratings For Mid-America Apartment

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $147.23, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $137.25, the current average has increased by 7.27%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mid-America Apartment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $184.00 $154.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $148.00 $145.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Sell $140.00 $131.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $156.00 $148.00 Robert Stevenson Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $150.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $129.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Neutral $130.00 $126.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $138.50 $129.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $144.00 $139.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Sell $131.00 $126.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Mid-America Apartment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mid-America Apartment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

