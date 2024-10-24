Analyst Ratings For Mattel

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Mattel, revealing an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.03% increase from the previous average price target of $22.85.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Mattel among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Raises Hold $20.00 $18.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mattel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mattel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mattel's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Mattel's Background

Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, hand-held and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners). More than 50% of its net sales are generated from North America, with the remainder stemming from international markets.

Mattel: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Mattel's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mattel's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mattel's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, Mattel faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

