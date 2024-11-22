Analyst Ratings For Lululemon Athletica

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 8 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $333.0, a high estimate of $382.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average represents a 7.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $359.53.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lululemon Athletica is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $380.00 $350.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $360.00 $310.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $314.00 $326.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $415.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $261.00 $263.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $250.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $382.00 $375.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $325.00 $350.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $326.00 $329.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $355.00 $440.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $324.00 $400.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $375.00 $420.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $350.00 $400.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $360.00 $470.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $329.00 $404.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lululemon Athletica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Lululemon Athletica's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

Delving into Lululemon Athletica's Background

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lululemon Athletica showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LULU

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.