Analyst Ratings For LSB Industries

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for LSB Industries, revealing an average target of $9.44, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $7.75. Highlighting a 0.63% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $9.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of LSB Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $9.00 $8.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $7.75 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LSB Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of LSB Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LSB Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of LSB Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind LSB Industries

LSB Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of chemical products in the United States. The company manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. Its products include ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN and HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate (UAN) for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, sulfuric acids, concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN (LDAN) and AN solutions for mining applications. Its products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States and other parts of North America.

Understanding the Numbers: LSB Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LSB Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: LSB Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LSB Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LSB Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

