Analyst Ratings For Light & Wonder

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $111.4, with a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $107.38, the current average has increased by 3.74%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Light & Wonder's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 David Bain B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $120.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $117.00 $122.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $100.00 $108.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $90.00 $92.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $144.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $122.00 $120.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $81.00 $76.00 Don Carducci JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $107.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $114.00 $114.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Light & Wonder. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Light & Wonder compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Light & Wonder's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Light & Wonder: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Light & Wonder showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.9% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Light & Wonder's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Light & Wonder's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

