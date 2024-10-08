Analyst Ratings For Lazard

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $52.83, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 7.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $49.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Lazard among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $52.00 $49.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $51.00 - Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $38.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $56.00 $49.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $56.00 $53.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Lazard

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Lazard: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lazard displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.05%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lazard's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

