Analyst Ratings For Lazard

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.8, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 4.65% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $49.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lazard is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $51.00 - Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $38.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $56.00 $49.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $56.00 $53.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $54.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lazard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lazard's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Lazard's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lazard analyst ratings.

About Lazard

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Lazard: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lazard's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lazard's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LAZ

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for LAZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.