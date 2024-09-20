Analyst Ratings For Labcorp Holdings

Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $257.67, with a high estimate of $282.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. Marking an increase of 5.65%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $243.89.

The standing of Labcorp Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $282.00 $278.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $230.00 $220.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $249.00 $213.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $277.00 $261.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $215.00 $210.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $261.00 $258.00

Laboratory Corp. of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Labcorp Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.17% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Labcorp Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

