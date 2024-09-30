Analyst Ratings For Klaviyo

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.86, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 3.75%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Klaviyo. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Announces Buy $42.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $33.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Klaviyo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Klaviyo's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Klaviyo

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Klaviyo

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Klaviyo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

