Analyst Ratings For Jakks Pacific

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 29.17% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Jakks Pacific among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $37.00 - Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $46.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Announces Buy $24.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jakks Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jakks Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Jakks Pacific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jakks Pacific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Jakks Pacific's Background

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, and distributes toys and related products, consumables, and related products, electronics and related products, kids' indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets, and others.

Jakks Pacific's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Jakks Pacific's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jakks Pacific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jakks Pacific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Jakks Pacific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

