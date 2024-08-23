Analyst Ratings For Iris Energy

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.5, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.07, the current average has increased by 24.38%.

A clear picture of Iris Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.50 $11.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Announces Outperform $26.00 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $9.50 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $23.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00

Iris Energy Ltd is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns, and operates data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin powered by renewable energy. The company's mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its specialized computers called Application-specific Integrated Circuits and exchanging these Bitcoin for currencies such as USD or CAD on a daily basis.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Iris Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 376.3% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iris Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iris Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Iris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

