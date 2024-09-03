Analyst Ratings For Intl Flavors & Fragrances

Analysts' ratings for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Intl Flavors & Fragrances and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $109.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.85% increase from the previous average price target of $102.67.

A clear picture of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $109.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $103.00 $107.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $102.00 $100.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $107.00 $100.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $116.00 $108.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $100.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $116.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

