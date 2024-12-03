Analyst Ratings For Interparfums

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Interparfums, revealing an average target of $164.25, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has decreased by 0.22% from the previous average price target of $164.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Interparfums by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $155.00 $158.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Interparfums. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Interparfums compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Interparfums's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Interparfums's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Interparfums analyst ratings.

Discovering Interparfums: A Closer Look

Interparfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products. It sells its product under the brand which includes Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, SA, and United States based operations.. The group sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

A Deep Dive into Interparfums's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Interparfums's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.4% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interparfums's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Interparfums's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IPAR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Dec 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Nov 2021 BWS Financial Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IPAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.