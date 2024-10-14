Analyst Ratings For Insulet

Ratings for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $252.89, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average has increased by 8.69% from the previous average price target of $232.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Insulet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $260.00 $213.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $269.00 $236.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $230.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $200.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Matthew Taylor UBS Raises Neutral $223.00 $211.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $234.00 $234.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Insulet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Insulet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Insulet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Insulet's Background

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

A Deep Dive into Insulet's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insulet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.2% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insulet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

