Analyst Ratings For Onto Innovation

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Onto Innovation and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $249.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.39% increase from the previous average price target of $248.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Onto Innovation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Buy $245.00 $265.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $230.00 $245.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $260.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Onto Innovation: A Closer Look

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.

Onto Innovation's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Onto Innovation's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Onto Innovation's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Onto Innovation's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Onto Innovation's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

