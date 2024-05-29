Analyst Ratings For Independent Bank Gr

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Independent Bank Gr, revealing an average target of $47.83, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.66% lower than the prior average price target of $51.80.

The standing of Independent Bank Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $46.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $46.00 $55.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $52.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $38.00 $48.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $55.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Independent Bank Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Independent Bank Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Independent Bank Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Independent Bank Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Independent Bank Gr

Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It offers services such as checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online banking, including online account opening, mobile banking, eStatements and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services. The Company also offers business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. The Company derives its income principally from interest earned on loans and, to a lesser extent, income from securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. The Company also derives income from noninterest sources, such as fees received in connection with various deposit services, mortgage banking operations and investment advisory services.

Independent Bank Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Independent Bank Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Independent Bank Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independent Bank Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independent Bank Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Independent Bank Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

