Analyst Ratings For Independence Realty Trust

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Independence Realty Trust, presenting an average target of $21.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.33% increase from the previous average price target of $18.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Independence Realty Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Michael Gorman BTIG Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Independence Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Independence Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Independence Realty Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Independence Realty Trust's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Independence Realty Trust analyst ratings.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It owns and operates multifamily apartment properties, across non-gateway U.S markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Raleigh. The company is focused on gaining scale within key amenity-rich submarkets that offer school districts, retail, and various employment centers.

Independence Realty Trust's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Independence Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Independence Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independence Realty Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independence Realty Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Independence Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IRT

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Compass Point Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.