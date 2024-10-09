Analyst Ratings For HF Sinclair

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $55.23, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.83%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of HF Sinclair's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $53.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $57.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $51.00 $60.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $49.00 $58.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $57.00 $63.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $53.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $59.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $73.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $51.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $61.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $61.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for HF Sinclair's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know HF Sinclair Better

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

A Deep Dive into HF Sinclair's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HF Sinclair displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

