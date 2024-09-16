Analyst Ratings For Healthpeak Properties

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 8.07% from the previous average price target of $22.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Healthpeak Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $24.00 $23.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Healthpeak Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Healthpeak Properties's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Healthpeak Properties analyst ratings.

Get to Know Healthpeak Properties Better

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 748 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Healthpeak Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.31% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DOC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.