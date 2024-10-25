Analyst Ratings For Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hartford Finl Servs Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $126.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.25% increase from the previous average price target of $117.90.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hartford Finl Servs Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $122.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $134.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $122.00 $117.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $124.00 $121.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $127.00 $113.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $121.00 $113.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $134.00 $122.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $133.00 $120.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $115.00 $105.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $125.00 $112.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hartford Finl Servs Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Discovering Hartford Finl Servs Gr: A Closer Look

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

