Analyst Ratings For Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hanmi Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.61% from the previous average price target of $20.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hanmi Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 $21.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hanmi Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hanmi Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hanmi Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hanmi Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp is a Los Angeles-based bank that caters to Korean-Americans and other multi-ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The bank mainly focuses on small businesses and commercial and real estate loans. Hanmi also offers trade-finance products. The bank has several lending offices outside California and plans to expand outside the state mainly through acquisitions. The Bank's revenues are derived from interest and fees on loans, interest, and dividends on the securities portfolio, service charges on deposit accounts, and sales of SBA loans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hanmi Financial

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Hanmi Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanmi Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hanmi Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

