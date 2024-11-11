Analyst Ratings For Hamilton Lane

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $174.44, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.91% from the previous average price target of $150.50.

A clear picture of Hamilton Lane's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $182.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $175.00 $134.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $215.00 $181.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $150.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $182.00 $140.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $156.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $147.00 $139.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $156.00 - Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $150.00 $122.00

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Hamilton Lane: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hamilton Lane's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.22% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

