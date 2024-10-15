Analyst Ratings For Graphic Packaging Holding

Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $32.83, along with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 5.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Graphic Packaging Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $32.00 $35.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $24.00 $21.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $33.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Graphic Packaging Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Graphic Packaging Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Graphic Packaging Holding analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Graphic Packaging Holding

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Graphic Packaging Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Graphic Packaging Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.48% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Graphic Packaging Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Sector Weight Underweight Dec 2021 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GPK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.