Analyst Ratings For Grand Canyon Education

Analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $176.0, a high estimate of $186.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.98% increase from the previous average price target of $163.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Grand Canyon Education. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $173.00 $152.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $186.00 $170.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $180.00 $165.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grand Canyon Education. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Grand Canyon Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Grand Canyon Education's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Grand Canyon Education Inc is a publicly traded education services company dedicated to serving colleges and universities. GCE's university partner is Grand Canyon University, an Arizona non-profit corporation that operates a comprehensive regionally accredited university that offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs, emphases and certificates across nine colleges both online, on ground at its campus in Phoenix, Arizona and at four off-site classroom and laboratory sites. The Company generates all of its revenue through services agreements with its university partners.

Grand Canyon Education: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Grand Canyon Education's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Grand Canyon Education's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grand Canyon Education's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grand Canyon Education's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

