Analyst Ratings For Glacier Bancorp

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Glacier Bancorp, presenting an average target of $41.4, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Experiencing a 4.83% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $43.50.

The standing of Glacier Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $38.00 $40.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $44.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Buy $45.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $40.00 $42.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $44.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glacier Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glacier Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Glacier Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's wide range of products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank primarily serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier's strategy emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.

Glacier Bancorp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Glacier Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Glacier Bancorp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glacier Bancorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glacier Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Glacier Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

