Analyst Ratings For Geron

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.75, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $6.00, the current average has increased by 12.5%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Geron. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $8.00 - Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $6.00 - Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $7.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Geron Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of cancer treatments. The company's drug in development, Imelstat, is being tested for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are disorders of the blood, and myelofibrosis, which is a rare blood cancer affecting bone marrow. The company earns revenue through collaboration agreements, milestones, royalties, and licensing arrangements. Geron possesses various rights to this drug. The company operates as a single segment being, the development of therapeutic products for oncology.

A Deep Dive into Geron's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Geron displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2941.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Geron's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7639.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Geron's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Geron faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

