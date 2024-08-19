Analyst Ratings For Freeport-McMoRan

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Freeport-McMoRan, revealing an average target of $57.5, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Marking an increase of 3.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $55.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Freeport-McMoRan among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $52.00 $58.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Sam Crittenden RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $60.00 $60.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $49.50 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $60.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Freeport-McMoRan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Freeport-McMoRan's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

A Deep Dive into Freeport-McMoRan's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Freeport-McMoRan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.46% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

