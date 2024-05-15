Analyst Ratings For Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vertiv Hldgs, presenting an average target of $90.8, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.25% from the previous average price target of $76.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vertiv Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $95.00 $56.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $102.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $98.00 $96.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $65.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $69.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $96.00 - Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Stephen Trent JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $53.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $56.00 $50.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertiv Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Vertiv Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Vertiv Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertiv Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.76% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vertiv Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.25, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

