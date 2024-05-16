Analyst Ratings For Under Armour

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Under Armour, revealing an average target of $7.71, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 5.98% from the previous average price target of $8.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Under Armour's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $8.00 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $9.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $7.00 $8.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 - Sam Poser Williams Trading Announces Hold $8.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Under Armour's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Under Armour's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Under Armour analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Under Armour

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

Under Armour: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Under Armour's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Under Armour's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UAA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 BTIG Upgrades Sell Neutral Feb 2022 Argus Research Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UAA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.