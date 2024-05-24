Analyst Ratings For Repay Holdings

Ratings for Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Repay Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.28, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.08, the current average has increased by 9.93%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Repay Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $13.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $9.50 $8.50 Andrew Jeffrey Truist Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $10.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $13.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Repay Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Repay Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Repay Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Repay Holdings

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in two segment, Consumer Payment and Business Payments.

Repay Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Repay Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Repay Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repay Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repay Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

