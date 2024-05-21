Analyst Ratings For Paychex

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Paychex, presenting an average target of $120.83, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.16% increase from the previous average price target of $116.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Paychex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $130.00 - Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Underperform $111.00 $108.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $121.00 $122.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $130.00 - David Togut Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $118.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paychex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paychex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Paychex's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Paychex's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paychex analyst ratings.

About Paychex

Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 740,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance agency services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Paychex

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Paychex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 29 February, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paychex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paychex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Paychex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAYX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jan 2022 Cowen & Co. Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Stifel Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.