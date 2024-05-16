Analyst Ratings For Lands' End

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.83, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 19.6%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $12.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lands' End. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $14.00 - Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $9.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lands' End. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lands' End's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lands' End's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lands' End

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Lands' End's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lands' End's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

