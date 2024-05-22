Analyst Ratings For JFrog

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.17, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 11.43% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive JFrog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Hickey UBS Announces Buy $41.00 - Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $45.00 Alex Kurtz Keybanc Lowers Overweight $46.00 $52.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $47.00 $52.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Alex Kurtz Keybanc Announces Overweight $52.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JFrog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JFrog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of JFrog's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of JFrog's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering JFrog: A Closer Look

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform that powers and controls the software supply chain, enabling organizations to continuously and securely deliver software updates across any system. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has its presence in United States, India and other regions.

JFrog: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining JFrog's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.67% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JFrog's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JFrog's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JFrog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

