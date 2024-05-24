Analyst Ratings For AvalonBay Communities

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $205.61, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.04% increase from the previous average price target of $195.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of AvalonBay Communities's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $207.00 $197.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $213.00 $193.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $209.00 $203.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Neutral $210.00 $199.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $202.00 - Jacob Kilstein Argus Research Raises Buy $212.00 $188.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $218.00 $204.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $196.00 $191.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $207.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $197.00 $201.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $207.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $201.00 $203.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $185.00 $188.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $191.50 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AvalonBay Communities's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AvalonBay Communities's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 281 apartment communities with over 87,000 units and is developing 18 additional properties with over 6,200 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AvalonBay Communities displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AvalonBay Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

