Analyst Ratings For Arvinas

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arvinas, presenting an average target of $75.15, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Marking an increase of 7.74%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arvinas by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 - Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $63.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $57.00 - Bradley Canino Stifel Lowers Buy $68.00 $72.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $87.00 $90.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $87.00 $90.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 - Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $26.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 - Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $89.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Raises Outperform $59.00 $33.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $80.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arvinas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arvinas's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Arvinas's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Arvinas Better

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.

Financial Milestones: Arvinas's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arvinas faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -22.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arvinas's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -274.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arvinas's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arvinas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

