Analyst Ratings For Amer Sports

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amer Sports, revealing an average target of $18.62, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 4.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.88.

The standing of Amer Sports among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $17.00 $19.00 Melinda Hu Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $16.00 $18.50 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Laurent Vasilescu Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $19.00 - Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $19.00 - Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $20.00 - Erwan Rambourg HSBC Announces Hold $16.00 - Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $21.00 - Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Jay Sole UBS Announces Buy $23.00 - Jonathan Komp Baird Announces Outperform $20.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Announces Overweight $19.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $21.00 - Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Announces Buy $18.00 - Melinda Hu Bernstein Announces Outperform $18.50 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $19.00 -

Amer Sports Inc. is a group of sports and outdoor brands, including Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Peak Performance, Armada, ENVE, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC among others. It has three reportable segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. Outdoor Performance which generates key revenue, includes outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories, and winter sports equipment and consists of its Salomon, Atomic, Armada, and ENVE brands. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas and the rest from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Greater China, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amer Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.62% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

