Analyst Ratings For First Hawaiian

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 2 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for First Hawaiian, presenting an average target of $23.17, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.35% increase from the previous average price target of $22.42.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of First Hawaiian's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $22.00 $18.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $24.00 $24.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.50 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $18.00 $20.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Hawaiian. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Hawaiian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for First Hawaiian's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering First Hawaiian: A Closer Look

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate, and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans. Its segments are Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, and others of which key revenue is derived from Retail Banking.

Key Indicators: First Hawaiian's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: First Hawaiian's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Hawaiian's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Hawaiian's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

