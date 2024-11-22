Analyst Ratings For Expand Energy

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Expand Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $97.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $116.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $91.83, the current average has increased by 5.82%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Expand Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $116.00 $102.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $85.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $84.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $97.00 $90.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $89.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Expand Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Expand Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable, and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Expand Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Expand Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

