Analyst Ratings For Exelixis

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.25, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $28.27.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Exelixis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $34.00 $27.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $30.00 $26.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $30.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $34.00 $29.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Announces Neutral $30.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $32.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Exelixis

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Exelixis's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Exelixis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

