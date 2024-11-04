Analyst Ratings For EQT

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of EQT (NYSE:EQT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $39.29, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Highlighting a 1.41% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $39.85.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EQT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $32.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $41.00 $43.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $37.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $37.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Neutral $37.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $43.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00

Delving into EQT's Background

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the Appalachian Basin. At year-end 2023, EQT's proven reserves totaled 27.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 5.79 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 94% of production.

EQT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: EQT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

