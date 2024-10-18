Analyst Ratings For Elevance Health

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $573.91, a high estimate of $622.00, and a low estimate of $478.00. A 4.8% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $602.82.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Elevance Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $520.00 $620.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $478.00 $585.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $485.00 $600.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $622.00 $611.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $615.00 $615.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $593.00 $600.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Elevance Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Elevance Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Elevance Health: A Closer Look

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

A Deep Dive into Elevance Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

